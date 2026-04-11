E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Pakistan sends military force, fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

News Desk Published
F-16 Block-52 fighters are seen on the tarmac during the Spears of Victory 2026 exercise on Jan 19. —X/modgovksa/ File
F-16 Block-52 fighters are seen on the tarmac during the Spears of Victory 2026 exercise on Jan 19. —X/modgovksa/ File
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Pakistan has sent a military force and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia to boost security under a joint defence cooperation agreement between the two countries, the Saudi defence ministry said on Saturday.

The Saudi ministry, in a statement, wrote that a military force and fighter jets from Pakistan had arrived at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in its eastern province.

It added that the Pakistani deployment was aimed at “strengthening the joint defence cooperation agreement signed between the two brotherly countries”.

“The Pakistani force consists of fighter and support aircraft belonging to the Pakistani Air Force, with the aim of enhancing joint military coordination, raising the level of operational readiness between the armed forces of the two countries,” it continued.

The planes were sent after Iranian strikes hit key energy infrastructure and killed a Saudi national, three sources, including a senior Pakistani government official, told Reuters.

They were “not there to attack anyone”, said the Pakistani official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

An Iranian strike on Saudi Arabia’s sprawling Jubail petrochemicals complex on Monday had raised concerns in Pakistan that the kingdom might retaliate, potentially jeopardising the Iran peace talks, the three sources said.

The Pakistani deployment was aimed at reassuring Riyadh that Islamabad would help defend the kingdom from any further attacks, the sources said.

The Saudi government media office and Pakistan’s military did not respond to requests for comment.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

In September of last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

With input from Reuters

Pak Saudi Ties
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Suchbaat
Apr 12, 2026 07:02am
Pakistanis have a deep connection with Saudi Arabia due to its status as a home to holy Islamic religious sites. Consequently, they feel a strong sense of duty to defend Saudi Arabia from any attacks. Pakistan advocates for peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran, emphasizing that both are Muslim nations. Iran, in turn, should demonstrate maturity, recognizing that its conflict is not with Saudi Arabia and refraining from aggression towards it.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Apr 12, 2026 11:30am
In unity there is strength.
Recommend 0
Mumir Amman Kia
Apr 12, 2026 12:42pm
Pakistan will always be there to defend a brotherly nation.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 12, 2026 12:56pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Recommend 0
8-Pass Charlie
Apr 12, 2026 03:47pm
A very good decision by the government of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mian Shah Hussain adv
Apr 12, 2026 09:20pm
Pakistan should defend Palestinians and Iran too.
Recommend 0
Rasmalaibeku
Apr 13, 2026 11:21am
@Mian Shah Hussain adv, but they have no money
Recommend 0
jawed
Apr 13, 2026 11:33am
@Mian Shah Hussain adv, Very right.
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Apr 13, 2026 09:58pm
Pakistan is sleepwalking into a disaster.
Recommend 0

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