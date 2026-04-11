Plea for withdrawal of NAB case against late Durrani dismissed

KARACHI: An accountability court has dismissed an application filed by the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking withdrawal of a reference against late PPP leader and former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani pertaining to accumulating assets worth Rs1.61 billion through illegal sources.

The main accused in the case, Agha Siraj Durrani, had passed away on Oct 15, 2025 after a prolonged illness at the age of 72. Later, the NAB chairman filed an application before the Accountability Court IV, seeking to allow withdrawal of the reference.

In the application, the NAB stated that during the pendency of the reference, the prime accused Durrani passed away and the proceedings against him have stood abated in accordance with the law.

It added that another accused person, Zulfiqar Ali Dahar, had also died during the pendency period.

“According to the contents of the reference the allegations against the remaining accused persons primarily revolve around holding of benami properties on behalf of principal accused and their role can be termed as of abetment. The abettor in absence of principal accused cannot be convicted hence the proceeding against them has become infructuous,” the application said.

The application said that continuation of the trial would serve no useful purpose and merely result in unnecessary wastage of the valuable time of the court.

It sought permission to withdraw the reference in accordance with law.

However, after hearing the arguments, the link judge of the AC IV dismissed the application.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026