Capital on high alert ahead of US-Iran peace talks

• 10,000 security personnel deployed, ‘blue book’ protocol for visitors

• Multi-tier security arrangements supervised by military; all roads to red zone, except for Margalla, sealed

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital was on ‘red alert’ ahead of crucial peace talks between the US and Iran in the city, with more than 10,000 police and security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the visiting delegates.

Sources said the multi-tiered security arrangement would be supervised by the military, assi­sted by the paramilitary forces, such as Rangers, and the Islam­abad and Punjab police. The Islamabad Traffic Police and the National Highway and Motorways Police will be deployed on roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

About 6,000 personnel of the capital police, 900 Frontier Constabulary, and 3,000 personnel of the Punjab Constabulary, along with the Rangers and Pakistan Army troops, would perform duties. About 1,000 traffic police officials would also be deployed.

The army and the Rangers would ensure the protection of the red zone and the high-security zone. The troops were deployed at important buildings in the red zone, with contingents of the Quick Response Force also stationed at different points. Troops were also deployed in the Margalla Hills.

All entry points to the red zone, except for the Margalla Road, would remain closed. Only authorised officials and residents would be allowed through the Margalla Road.

Besides, separate routes were selected for the movements of the visiting delegates from the airport to their place of stay. On the routes, the security and police personnel would protect both sides and a ‘blue book’ protocol would be extended to the delegates.

Close protection teams deployed with the VVIPs will not be allowed any kind of gadgets, including mobile phones and digital watches.

All supervisory officers will restrict the entry of unauthorised persons in the high security zone and around the venues. The capital administration will be in cha­rge of fire brigade and ambulance services, proper light arrangements on routes and around the venues, the maintenance of roads/routes, and the food arrangements.

Due to the security measures, Faisal Avenue till Zero Point and the Expressway till Koral Chowk will be closed, whereas traffic on different roads will be restricted during the movement of the delegates.

Motorists going to Rawalpindi from sectors G-5, G-6 and F-6 were asked to use 9th Avenue, while the traffic moving from Faisal Avenue to Zero Point would be diverted to 9th Avenue.Motorists moving towards Rawalpindi from Bhara Kahu would be diverted to Korang Road, Banigala, while those going towards Faizabad from I.J.P Road would be diverted to Stadium Road from the 9th Avenue traffic signal.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026