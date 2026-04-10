E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Capital on high alert ahead of US-Iran peace talks

Munawer Azeem Published
ARMY personnel patrol Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue on Thursday.—Mohammad Asim/White Star
ARMY personnel patrol Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue on Thursday.—Mohammad Asim/White Star
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

• 10,000 security personnel deployed, ‘blue book’ protocol for visitors
• Multi-tier security arrangements supervised by military; all roads to red zone, except for Margalla, sealed

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital was on ‘red alert’ ahead of crucial peace talks between the US and Iran in the city, with more than 10,000 police and security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the visiting delegates.

Sources said the multi-tiered security arrangement would be supervised by the military, assi­sted by the paramilitary forces, such as Rangers, and the Islam­abad and Punjab police. The Islamabad Traffic Police and the National Highway and Motorways Police will be deployed on roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

About 6,000 personnel of the capital police, 900 Frontier Constabulary, and 3,000 personnel of the Punjab Constabulary, along with the Rangers and Pakistan Army troops, would perform duties. About 1,000 traffic police officials would also be deployed.

The army and the Rangers would ensure the protection of the red zone and the high-security zone. The troops were deployed at important buildings in the red zone, with contingents of the Quick Response Force also stationed at different points. Troops were also deployed in the Margalla Hills.

All entry points to the red zone, except for the Margalla Road, would remain closed. Only authorised officials and residents would be allowed through the Margalla Road.

Besides, separate routes were selected for the movements of the visiting delegates from the airport to their place of stay. On the routes, the security and police personnel would protect both sides and a ‘blue book’ protocol would be extended to the delegates.

Close protection teams deployed with the VVIPs will not be allowed any kind of gadgets, including mobile phones and digital watches.

All supervisory officers will restrict the entry of unauthorised persons in the high security zone and around the venues. The capital administration will be in cha­rge of fire brigade and ambulance services, proper light arrangements on routes and around the venues, the maintenance of roads/routes, and the food arrangements.

Due to the security measures, Faisal Avenue till Zero Point and the Expressway till Koral Chowk will be closed, whereas traffic on different roads will be restricted during the movement of the delegates.

Motorists going to Rawalpindi from sectors G-5, G-6 and F-6 were asked to use 9th Avenue, while the traffic moving from Faisal Avenue to Zero Point would be diverted to 9th Avenue.Motorists moving towards Rawalpindi from Bhara Kahu would be diverted to Korang Road, Banigala, while those going towards Faizabad from I.J.P Road would be diverted to Stadium Road from the 9th Avenue traffic signal.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe