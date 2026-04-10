In written message, Iran supreme leader says Tehran does not seek war but will not renounce legitimate rights

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in his latest written message said that the Islamic republic does not want war with the United States and Israel, but would protect its rights as a nation, state television reported on Thursday.

“We did not seek war and we do not want it,” he said in the message read out on state TV, coinciding with 40 days since his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was assassinated on February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole,” he added, in an apparent reference to Lebanon where Israel has been carrying out strikes that it says target Hezbollah.

Iran this week agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the United States that could lead to peace negotiations after threats of annihilation from US President Donald Trump.

Khamenei told Iranians that they must “not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary” despite the announcement of the two-week ceasefire.

“Your voices in public squares are undoubtedly influential in the outcome of the negotiations,” he said, according to the message broadcast on state TV.

State-run Press TV quoted him as further stating while: “To our southern neighbours, I say: You are witnessing a miracle. So look properly and understand it well, stand in the right place, and beware of the false promises of the evil ones.

“We are still waiting for a proper response from you, so we may demonstrate our brotherhood and goodwill toward you.”

Seemingly addressing Gulf nations, he added:“This will not be achieved unless you distance yourselves from the arrogant powers who never miss an opportunity to humiliate and exploit you … We will not leave the criminals who attacked our country unpunished.

“We will demand compensation for every single damage inflicted, for the blood of our martyrs, and for the suffering of the wounded in this war.”

He also said Iran would move the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz into a new phase.