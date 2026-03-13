Read the full text of Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s first address

In first remarks, Iran’s new supreme leader vows to avenge martyrs, keep Strait of Hormuz closed.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba ‌Khamenei delivered his first public address on Thursday in the form of a statement read out on state television.

Below is a translated transcript of his speech.

“Peace be upon you, O you who invite to God and are the divinely guided interpreter of His signs.

“Peace be upon you, O you who are a gate leading to God and the guardian of His religion.

“Peace be upon you, O vicegerent of God and supporter of His truth.

“Peace be upon you, O proof of God and guide to His will.

“Peace be upon you, O you who has been brought forward and in whom hope is placed.

“Peace be upon you with an all-encompassing greeting.

“Peace be upon you, O my master, the master of the Time.

“I would like to offer my condolences to my master, Imam Mehdi, on the heart-rending martyrdom of the illustrious leader of the revolution, the wise and beloved Khamenei.

“I beseech his holy presence to offer prayers of grace for every member of the great Iranian nation — indeed, for all Muslims of the world, the servants of Islam and the Revolution, the selfless devotees, and the survivors of the martyrs of the Islamic movement, particularly those of the recent conflict. Furthermore, I humbly crave his prayers for my own meagre self.

“The second portion of my address is directed toward the great nation of Iran.

“Primarily, I must briefly state my own position regarding the vote of the honorable Assembly of Experts. I, your servant, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, learned of the Assembly’s decision at the same time as you, through the Islamic republic’s broadcasting service.

“It’s difficult for me to sit in the place of two illustrious leaders – the great Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei.

“This position was previously filled by someone who, after more than 60 years of striving on the path of God and foregoing all kinds of pleasures, became a radiant jewel and eminent figure in the history of this country’s rulers.

“I had the honour of visiting his body after his martyrdom; what I witnessed was a mountain of strength, and I was told that the fist of his injured hand was clenched.

“It is difficult to of assume the leadership after such a man; the void can only be filled with the the help of God and your support, O people.

“If the strength of you Iranian people isn’t seen in the arena, neither the leader nor any of the [country’s] various institutions – whose true dignity lies in serving the people – will have the required effectiveness.

“The effective presence of the Iranian people on the scene must be maintained – both in the manner you’ve shown in these days and nights of the war and in various instrumental forms such as participation in various social, political, educational, cultural, and even security spheres.

“I remind you of the importance of attending the Quds Day rallies, where the spirit of wanting to crush the enemy must be everyone’s focus.

“Do not withhold aid and assistance from one another. By the grace of God, this has always been the trait of most Iranians, and it is expected that in these specific days — which naturally are harsher for some than others — this quality shall shine more brightly.

“I call upon all service agencies to spare no effort in aiding those members of the nation in need.

“If these directions are observed, the path for you, the dear nation, toward days of greatness and glory shall be smoothed. The most immediate manifestation of this, God willing, shall be victory over the enemy in the current war.

“The third part of my address is a sincere expression of gratitude to our brave fighters. I sincerely thank our courageous fighters at a time when our beloved homeland is being unjustly attacked by the leading countries of the Front of Arrogance.

“The Iranian fighters, with their crushing blows, have blocked the enemy’s path and dispelled their illusion of them being able to dominate or possibly disintegrate our beloved homeland.

“My dear brothers in arms! What the Iranian people want is the continuation of an effective defence that makes the enemy regret.

“Furthermore, the leverage of closing the Strait of Hormuz must definitely continue to be utilised.

“Studies have been conducted regarding opening other fronts where the enemy has minimal experience and where it would be highly vulnerable. Should the war continue, activation of such fronts will be carried out based on certain interests.

“I sincerely thank the fighters in the Resistance Front.

“We consider the countries of the Resistance Front our closest friends, and the cause of the Resistance and the Resistance Front are an inseparable part of the Islamic Revolution’s values.

“Without a doubt, cooperation between the members of the Resistance Front will shorten the path to eliminating the Zionist sedition.

“We have seen how aithful Yemen hasn’t stopped defending the oppressed people of Gaza. Despite all obstacles, self-sacrificing Hezbollah has come to the aid of the Islamic republic, and the Resistance in Iraq has courageously followed the same path.

“In the fourth part, my words are directed toward those who have been harmed in these past few days — those who have experienced the grief of martyrdom of loved ones, those who have suffered injuries, and those whose homes or places of business have been damaged.

“I sympathise with the families of the martyrs. I have a similar experience to these noble people. In addition to my father, I’ve entrusted my loyal wife, my self-sacrificing sister and her young child, and the husband of my other sister to the caravan of martyrs.

“Yet, that which makes patience in the face of calamities possible — and even easy — is mindfulness of the certain divine promise of a great reward for the patient. Therefore, one must persevere and place hope and trust in the grace and assistance of the Almighty.

“I assure everyone that we shall not forgo the avenging of the blood of your martyrs.

“The revenge we have in mind is not just because of the martyrdom of the illustrious leader of the Revolution. Every member of the nation martyred by the enemy is a separate case that demands we seek revenge.

“A limited portion of this revenge for the blood of our martyrs can already be seen. But until we completely take revenge, this file will remain on top of all the others. We’re even more sensitive with regard to the blood of our children and infants.

“The crime deliberately committed by the enemy against the Shajara Tayyibah School in Minab and other similar cases will receive particular attention in this process of taking revenge.

“The wounded must receive appropriate medical services free of charge and benefit from other provisions.

“And, to the extent that the current situation permits, sufficient and defined measures must be implemented to compensate for the financial losses incurred to private property.

“These latter two points are mandatory obligations for the honorable officials, who must execute them and report to me.

“In any case, we will extract reparations from the enemy; should they refuse, we shall seize from their assets as we deem fit, and if that is not possible, we shall destroy an equivalent amount of their assets.

“The fifth part of my speech addresses leaders in certain regional countries. We share borders with 15 countries and have always wanted, and still want warm relations with them. But for years, the enemy has been establishing military and financial bases in some of these countries to secure its dominance over the region.

“In the recent assault, some of these military bases were utilised; naturally, as we had clearly warned in advance, and without committing any act of aggression against those regional countries themselves, we have only targeted the US bases there. After this, we will have no choice but to continue this course of action. Though, we remain committed to the necessity of friendship with our neighbors.

“These regional countries must determine their position with regard to the aggressors who’ve attacked our beloved homeland and murdered our people.

“I advise the leaders of regional countries to shut down those [US] bases as soon as possible, for they must surely have realised by now that the US’s claims of ensuring security and peace have been nothing but lies.

“Shutting down US bases in the region will enable those governments to strengthen their ties with their own people, who are generally dissatisfied with the humiliating behavior associated with those bases. It will also bring an increase in their wealth and power.

“I repeat: Islamic Republic, without being in pursuit of domination or colonisation in the region, is fully prepared for unity, and fostering warm, sincere, reciprocal relations with all its neighbours.

“In the sixth part, I address our martyr leader. O leader! With your departure, you have left hearts of all of us in grief. You had always yearned for such a fate, until Almighty God eventually granted it to you while you were reciting the Holy Quran on the morning of the tenth day of the blessed month of Ramazan.

“You endured many oppressions with forbearance, never flinching. Our martyred leader! Many people never knew your real worth. Perhaps a long time will pass before the manifold veils and covers fall away, allowing various aspects [of your eminence] to come into view.

“We hope with the nearness granted to you in the company of the radiant souls, the truthful ones, the martyrs, and the friends of God, you will continue to care for the progress of this nation and all nations of the Resistance Front and you will intercede for them.

“O martyred leader! We pledge to you that we will strive with all our being for the elevation of this flag, which is the principal banner of the Front of Truth, and for the realisation of your sacred goals.

“In the seventh part, I thank all who have extended their support — the grand religious authorities, cultural and political personalities, and the people who gathered to renew their allegiance.

“I also thank the officials of the three branches of government and the temporary Leadership Council for their sound management and measures.

“I hope God’s special grace in these blessed days will encompass the entire Iranian nation, all Muslims and the oppressed of the world.

“Finally, I beseech our master that in these remaining nights and days of Qadr and the blessed month of Ramazan, he may seek from the Almighty a decisive victory for our nation over the enemy, as well as dignity and well-being, and for those who have departed, elevated status in the hereafter.

“Peace be upon you, and the mercy of God, and his blessings and salutations.”

Header image: A man watches a televised statement by Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on March 12, 2026. — AFP