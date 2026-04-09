Foolproof security arranged for foreign guests, Naqvi assures US envoy ahead of US‑Iran talks in Islamabad

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday assured US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker of foolproof security for all foreign dignitaries ahead of the US-Iran talks scheduled in Islamabad this week.

Pakistan is set to host in-person talks between the US and Iran on Saturday after a two-week ceasefire was announced between the two countries, bringing a pause to the hostilities which broke out on February 28.

In a meeting with the US envoy, Naqvi assured her of the security arrangements taken ahead of the talks and stated that the US Vice President JD Vance, US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner were “our special guests,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

“A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” the minister was quoted as saying.

The US envoy appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic role during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police, in a traffic advisory posted on X, said diversions will be placed on the Express Highway due to the “movement of foreign delegations”, advising commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

The advisory directed commuters to cooperate with the traffic police.

A day earlier, sources told Dawn that a 30-member advance US team had already arrived in Islamabad to review security arrangements.

Authorities also declared two local holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday and Friday to ensure security for the scheduled talks. Comprehensive security measures have been put in place, involving all law enforcement agencies and security forces, given the sensitivity of the situation.

A hotel located within the Red Zone was also reserved for the delegations and vacated on government instructions, with heightened security deployed in and around the premises, sources told Dawn.

Meanwhile, all state-run rescue departments and hospitals have been put on high alert. They have been asked to remain on standby and ensure the availability of staff and essential supplies, the sources added.

A series of meetings has also been held in the twin cities on Wednesday to review security arrangements and devise strategies for the coming days.

The sources further said that the Red Zone would remain completely sealed during the stay of the delegates in the capital.

In addition, the high-security zone starting from Faisal Avenue would also be sealed, depending on the status of the visiting delegations.

Some entry points to the capital will also be closed, said the sources.

VVIP protocol under the Blue Book will be extended to the delegations during their movement, stay and meetings, as per sources.

US-Iran talks

The developments come after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed Tehran’s participation in Pakistan-brokered peace talks with the United States in Islamabad to finalise a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

The US also confirmed its participation in the talks on Wednesday, with the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that the US was dispatching a team of negotiators led by Vance and including Witkoff and Kushner to Islamabad, with the “first round” taking place on Saturday.

Pakistan has been central to the diplomatic efforts leading up to the talks.

Since the start of the conflict, it has positioned itself as a mediator and called for de-escalation, engaging diplomatic channels in efforts to work towards a resolution.

Over the past few weeks, Pakistan has held consultations with key regional countries, maintained back-channel contacts between Tehran and Washington, and worked closely with Beijing on a framework for de-escalation that includes calls for a ceasefire, dialogue, and protection of critical infrastructure.

The country’s diplomatic efforts culminated in a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday, announced by PM Shehbaz less than two hours before his ultimatum (8pm ET on April 8) for Iran to make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz was set to lapse.