Alarm raised over outbreak of mpox in Khairpur

KARACHI: Raising concern over the mpox outbreak in Khairpur, experts at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) on Wednesday urged healthcare providers and policymakers to treat the viral disease as an immediate public health concern.

Last week, an outbreak of mpox was reported from Khairpur when the Sindh health department said lab results confirmed that seven newborn babies had the zoonotic viral infection and four of them died.

In response to the situation, the AKUH held a media roundtable, where the experts said that the active outbreak of mpox in Khairpur and the local transmission suspected in Karachi, indicated that the cases were no longer exclusively coming from abroad.

They explained that one of the two cases confirmed in Karachi this year pointed to possible local transmission, while the Khairpur outbreak suggested the virus had entered healthcare settings, exposing critical gaps in infection prevention and control beyond major urban centres.

Experts urge authorities to treat the disease as an immediate public health concern; doctor says condition of child from Khairpur under treatment at AKUH for mpox ‘stable’

Pakistan recorded 53 confirmed mpox cases in 2025, majority of them were travel-related. But, this year, the pattern seemed to have changed.

“We are at a moment where awareness can make the difference between containment and spread. People including physicians need to know the signs, act early, and not wait,” said Dr Faisal Mahmood, Professor of infectious diseases at AKUH.

Mpox spreads through close, skin-to-skin contact and contact with contaminated materials such as bedding or clothing.

Transmission may also occur through respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact, and, in certain circumstances, from mother to child during pregnancy or birth.

Exposure through potentially unsterilized medical equipment has been reported in specific outbreaks and is under investigation. It is not considered an airborne virus.

Symptoms typically include fever, swollen lymph nodes and a distinctive rash or lesions that may appear on the face, palms, soles and genital area. Most people with a healthy immune system recover fully within two to four weeks. The risk of severe illness is higher among newborns, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals.

“Mpox spreads through physical skin-to-skin contact and inhalation of the virus from an infected patient. Ignoring symptoms, delaying isolation, and poor infection prevention and control practices in healthcare facilities can lead to uncontrolled cross infection. All of this is avoidable,” said Dr Fatima Mir, Professor of paediatric infectious diseases at AKUH.

Child from Khairpur under treatment at AKUH

According to experts, a child, who has been brought from Khairpur, is currently being treated for mpox at the AKUH.

Dr Mir said that the patient condition is stable. “We are treating the patient as per the protocol,” she said, without elaborating.

The experts urged anyone who develops symptoms consistent with mpox to isolate immediately and contact a healthcare provider.

Those with known or suspected exposure to a confirmed case should monitor for symptoms for 21 days.

They emphasised that healthcare facilities must reinforce infection prevention protocols without delay, particularly in neonatal and maternity settings. Early action is the most effective intervention available.

It may be noted that the Sindh health department in a report released on April 4 stated that it received information about “unusual skin pimples” affecting children in Khairpur on March 14. It had sent blood samples of the affected children to Karachi and the lab reports confirmed seven cases of mpox.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026