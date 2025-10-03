Sindh’s second mpox case of the year detected

KARACHI: A 28-year-old man tested positive for mpox — the country’s fourth and Sindh’s second such case of this year — on Thursday.

Sources said the patient is under isolation at a public sector hospital in Hyderabad. His samples were tested at the Sindh Public Health Laboratory, Dow University of Health Sciences.

According to the information released by the health department, the patient developed symptoms on Sept 15 and reported later at a private healthcare facility in Hyderabad.

His clinical presentation and epidemiological history, including recent travel to Dubai and reported sexual contact, were found to be “highly suggestive” of mpox. All contacts are being monitored, it said.

