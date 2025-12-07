E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Timely diagnosis crucial to prevent Mpox complications

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
LAHORE: Monkeypox (Mpox) is a contagious viral disease and its prevention requires enhanced public awareness, timely diagnosis, effective treatment and comprehensive research.

Amiruddin Medical College (AMC) Principal Prof Farooq Afzal expressed these views while addressing an awareness symposium titled “Mpox Unmasked: Prevention, Treatment & Research Frontiers”, organised by the Department of Dermatology at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Prof Farooq urged young doctors to take an active role in Mpox-related research so that the spread of the disease could be curbed and future treatment strategies improved. He said advancements in medical science had significantly simplified the management of complex infectious diseases.

Senior medical professionals, including Prof Nudrat Sohail, LGH MS Prof Dr Faryad Hussain, Dermatology HoD Prof Atif Shehzad, Dr Furqana Akhtar, Dr Saadiya Siddiqi, Dr Tahir Kamal and Dr Sana Muazzam also addressed the symposium.

They highlighted the nature of the Mpox virus, its modes of transmission, symptoms, epidemiology, and modern treatment approaches.

They said Mpox is a zoonotic virus transmitted from animals to humans and can also spread through close physical contact, skin lesions, contaminated materials, and respiratory droplets.

Speaking to the media, Prof Farooq Afzal stressed that effective control of Mpox was possible through collaboration among healthcare institutions, doctors and researchers. He said awareness programmes were valuable not only for medical professionals but also for safeguarding public health.

MS Prof Dr Faryad Hussain informed participants that the Punjab government had established a state-of-the-art Mpox treatment centre at LGH, where senior doctors provide free medical and diagnostic services to patients.

He expressed the hope that the symposium would have far-reaching effects, enabling the public to protect themselves by adopting precautionary measures.

Prof Atif Shehzad and other experts said common symptoms of Mpox include fever, body aches, muscle stiffness, swollen lymph nodes, rashes or blisters and extreme fatigue.

Medical specialists advised maintaining distance from infected individuals, practicing hand hygiene, covering skin lesions and avoiding contact with contaminated clothing or bedding.

They said mild cases require symptomatic treatment, while severe cases may be treated with antiviral medications on a doctor’s advice.

They emphasised that timely diagnosis was crucial to prevent complications.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

