Imran’s three sisters among 400 PTI activists booked over protest

RAWALPINDI: Over 400 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) activists, including three sisters of the imprisoned PTI founder, Imran Khan, were booked by police on various charges ranging from criminal conspiracy, abetting crime, attempted murder, and violation of section 144.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Imran Khan, a sub-inspector, on 14 sections of the law, including two sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

During clashes with the PTI workers and leaders, “nine police officials” were also injured. Police have also seized 13 vehicles of the PTI leaders and supporters, after many of whom escaped, leaving their vehicles behind to escape the police.

Police claimed to have recovered 30 litres of petrol, 15 glass bottles, cotton, 25 sticks, and suspected that the protesters were carrying these items to make petrol bombs.

All 41 workers arrested by the police were produced before the court, with the police seeking their physical remand for further investigation. The court granted eight days’ physical remand of the arrested political workers.

Section 120B PPC pertains to criminal conspiracy, making it an offence for two or more people to agree to commit a crime, with punishment similar to abetment (helping someone commit a crime) if the main offence is serious (punishable by death or long imprisonment). SI Khan stated in the FIR that he and Sajjad Khan, SHO, R.A Bazar, Inspector Jameel, along with police, were on duty at Adiala Road on Tuesday when a mob led by Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Noreen Khan, and including PTI leaders, with 300 to 400 workers, gathered there on the call of Aleema Khan.

The FIR reported that they were chanting “slogans against the government” and other institutions, inciting their supporters and violating Section 144.

On observing the situation, the SSP Operation, who was on duty near Adiala Road, was called with reinforcement of police to handle the situation, as 300 to 400 protesters were blocking the road and causing problems for public movement.

The FIR stated that the police kept trying to convince the protesters to clear the road, as it was endangering public safety and causing trouble for local residents and road users. The protesters were asked not to take the law into their own hands, emphasising that maintaining peace is the police’s primary duty.

In response, the protesters began resisting the police and “started pelting stones”. They “attacked the police with stones”, which resulted in injuries to nine police officials, while the uniforms of some were torn. The injured officers were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Police reported that 41 protesters were arrested, while 250 others managed to escape during the chaos; however, police said that they can be identified.

Mr Khan confirmed that 41 protesters had been detained and were remanded in custody for eight days for further investigation.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026