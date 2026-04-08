5 killed, several injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab, KP

LAHORE/ MOHMAND: Heavy rains and storms in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 24 hours have left at least five people dead and several others injured, officials said on Wednesday.

In Punjab’s Bhakkar, two separate roof-collapse incidents left one person dead and four others injured, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, two people were injured when a house roof caved in due to rainfall in Khanewal, while in Muzaffargarh, two individuals sustained injuries in separate incidents —one from a roof collapse and another from slipping in the rain.

In Sargodha, the wall of a house collapsed, injuring one person and killing a livestock animal, a rescue official said.

In the district of Taunsa, five people were injured when a hotel shed collapsed. In two other incidents in the same area, roof collapses left one person dead and two others injured.

In another incident, a person died after receiving an electric shock from a pole in Toba Tek Singh, and in Chiniot, one person was injured in a slip-and-fall incident, the rescue spokesperson added.

Severely injured victims were immediately provided medical aid and shifted to nearby hospitals.

KP casualties

Meanwhile, rain-related death were also reported from KP’s Mohmand district.

In the Shaheed Banda area of Pandiali tehsil, a girl lost her life in a room collapse incident, Lower Mohmand Assistant Commissioner Noman Pervaiz told Dawn.

He said five other people were injured in Ekkaghund tehsil in a similar incident.

The assistant commissioner of Mohmand’s Baizai subdivision, Haroon Saleem, told Dawn that a person was killed when a room collapsed in the Sra Khawa area.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson in Mohmand Abdullah Mohmand, four people were also injured in a room collapse incident in the Dawezai Dawat Kor area of Pindiali tehsil. He said all four of the injured were taken to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Nawagai.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms in northeast Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and south Punjab on April 6 and 7.

The Met Office also issued a warning of possible flash floods in local nullahs and streams in northeast Balochistan, lower KP, and hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan due to heavy rainfall.

Bus accident on M-3 Motorway leaves 3 dead, 26 injured

A passenger bus overturned on the M-3 motorway near Nankana, killing three people and injuring 26 others, officials said.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson stated that 24 of the injured are out of danger, while two of the occupants are in critical condition.

The rescue operation at the scene was supervised by DIG Motorway Police Imran Shahid, with support from the Sector Commander, DSP, and other officials. All passengers were successfully rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals.

Heavy machinery and cranes were used to clear the overturned bus, while the National Highways and Motorway Police ensured smooth traffic flow throughout the operation, the spokesperson added.