PMD predicts partly cloudy weather with chances of rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: Weather in the metropolis is expected to remain partly cloudy on Monday with chances of “thunderstorm or light to moderate rain”, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In its daily weather forecast, PMD said that a “westerly wave” was affecting the southwestern parts of the country.

According to the advisory, the maximum temperature in the city would remain between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 22.3°C.

The weather is expected to remain “mostly sunny and occasionally windy” on Tuesday and “mostly sunny” on Wednesday in the city, the PMD said.

Under the influence of the westerly wave, “wind-thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls/isolated hailstorms was expected in Sukkur, Kashmore and Ghotki districts today.

“Thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity” was likely today in Karachi Division, as well as Jamshoro, Dadu, Qamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal districts.

A day earlier, PMD had predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms in northeast Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, and parts of Sindh on Monday (today).

Since March 20, continuous rains and flooding have claimed nine lives across Balochistan, while structural collapses caused by strong winds and heavy rain claimed two lives in Punjab on Saturday.

In KP, 45 people have been killed while 106 have been injured in rain-related incidents since March 25, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday, citing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Six people died in Karachi after torrential rain hit the metropolis on April 2.

The last spell of rainfall across Sindh saw several cities set new records for heavy rains and lowest night and daytime temperatures for the month of April, according to the PMD.

According to the Met department’s data, Karachi saw 38.7 millimetres of rain within 24 hours on Thursday — the heaviest rain ever recorded in April in the city.

Previously, the highest rainfall for April in a 24-hour period in Karachi was 37mm, which was recorded on April 2, 1985.