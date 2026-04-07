Imran’s sisters Uzma, Noreen arrested as PTI braves rainy weather, Section 144 to protest outside Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The PTI said on Tuesday that the sisters of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan were taken into custody by law enforcement agencies as they attempted to stage a protest outside Adiala jail.

The PTI had called for a “peaceful protest” outside the Adiala jail on Tuesday against the restrictions on meeting Imran. The party has also announced a protest in Rawalpindi on April 9 (Thursday), marking the day the former prime minister was ousted in a no-confidence motion in 2022.

However, Section 144 was imposed in Rawalpindi under which gatherings were banned across the district for 15 days.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 and the rainy weather in the twin cities, a large number of leaders and workers of PTI reached Adiala jail on Tuesday.

PTI Core Committee member Seemabia Tahir told Dawn that party leaders, along with Imran’s three sisters, were stopped at DHA Chowk near Adiala jail.

“Law enforcement agencies had already vacated a hotel in the vicinity; they arrested Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan, along with several workers, and shut down the shutters of the hotel after detaining them,” she said.

Speaking to Dawn, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram decried that PTI leaders and workers were arrested. He said that the protesters faced severe shelling and were also baton-charged.

He said that PTI leaders had gathered at a rest stop in Kallar Kahar on the motorway. He said that they were coming toward Adiala jail, however, law enforcement agencies closed both the entry and exit points and arrested at least five members of the Punjab Assembly, including Opposition Leader Moeen Qureshi.

Akram said that other leaders and workers were also arrested at the Chakri rest stop on the motorway.

PTI leader Shahyan Bashir, who came from Lahore, said that police used tear gas shells, due to which several workers were injured and around a couple of dozen were arrested.

“Several workers were injured by falling on the slippery road as there was mud due to rain. It is unfortunate that a meeting was not allowed even on the directions of the Supreme Court,” he lamented.

He said that PTI workers were later dispersed by law enforcement agencies.

“We have decided to check hospitals and police stations as several workers were injured and others were arrested. After securing their released, we will leave for Lahore,” he said.

On the other hand, PTI Islamabad Chapter President Amir Mughal, along with Malik Amir Awan, Raja Sohail Satti, Raja Sajjad, Sabeen Younus, Khursheed Jahan, Ayesha Iram, Memna Kamal, Meher Nigar, Saba Afzal and others, managed to reach Adiala jail.

Speaking to Dawn, Mughal said that they would continue their efforts to secure Imran’s release.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Noreen alleged that law enforcement officials damaged several vehicles and attacked workers.

In a statement, the party said that peaceful workers were unlawfully arrested outside the Adiala jail without any justification.

“This action clearly reflects the government’s attempt at political victimisation, aimed at suppressing the public voice and intimidating party workers. The government has not only initiated a series of illegal arrests but has also restricted meetings between our leader, Imran Khan, and his family members, legal counsel, and key party officials. This step constitutes a blatant violation of fundamental human rights, judicial transparency, and democratic values,” it said.

The PTI said that all arrested workers must be released immediately and unconditionally, every citizen must be granted the full right to peaceful and lawful protest, immediate permission must be granted for meetings between Imran and his family, lawyers, and PTI office bearers, and the government must immediately cease its policy of political victimisation

“Illegal arrests, restrictions on meetings, or political pressure will not deter us from our mission. We also appeal to the public to raise their voice against this unjust conduct and to defend the right to peaceful protest,” it said.

Section 144 imposed in Pindi

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the district administration had banned gatherings across the district for 15 days. In an order issued on Monday, a copy of which is available with Dawn, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from April 6 to April 20, banning gatherings, sit-ins, and protests.

“It has been brought to my attention by the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) in its meeting held on April 4 that there exists an imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi, particularly surrounding sensitive installations, prominent roads and other critical infrastructure,” the order read.

It added that the DIC has reported intelligence suggesting that “certain groups and elements are actively mobilising with intentions to disturb the law and order situation through large gatherings, protests and disruptive assemblies”.

“The forum further indicates that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations and other sensitive sites,” the order stated.

In light of the above circumstances, the DC termed it “essential to ensure the security of the people and installations buildings against any potential threat”. Subsequently, he banned gatherings of five or more persons across Rawalpindi.

The display of arms (other than carried by law enforcement personnel) and “objectionable/hate speeches” was banned as well.

The DC also prohibited carrying “weapons, spikes, laden batons, gulels, ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could potentially be used for violence”.

Pillion-riding and the use of loudspeakers were also banned.

Over the past few months, PTI has staged sit-ins near or outside the prison complex every Tuesday and Thursday — the court-mandated days for visiting the former premier and PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated at the Adiala jail and has faced restrictions on meetings with family and party leaders.

On Monday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said the protest in Rawalpindi would be a one-day peaceful activity.

“The April 9 protest is meant to highlight concerns regarding democratic backsliding, economic decline, inflation, delays in the hearing into PTI founder Imran Khan’s cases, as well as his and his wife’s continued illegal detention and inhumane treatment,” Afridi told a news conference at the KP House in Islamabad as he called upon authorities to grant permission for the gathering.

Additional input from Mohammad Asghar