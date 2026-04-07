E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Five policemen injured in IED attack targeting police patrol in Lakki Marwat

Ghulam Mursaleen Published
Police officials inspecting the blast-hit van in Lakki Marwat. —Photo provided by author
Police officials inspecting the blast-hit van in Lakki Marwat. —Photo provided by author
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAKKI MARWAT: At least five policemen including an officer were injured in an explosion in the Shahbazkhel town of Lakki Marwat district, police said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district’s police, Qudratullah, confirmed that the attack was carried out by Fitna-al-Khawarij on the Bannu-DI Khan section of the Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said that terrorists had fitted an improvised explosive device (IED) to a motorcycle parked along the roadside, which later exploded with a loud bang. The official added that a police patrol from Shahbazkhel police station was the target of the blast.

A police van seen after being damaged in an attack in Lakki Marwat. —Photo provided by author
A police van seen after being damaged in an attack in Lakki Marwat. —Photo provided by author

The police spokesperson said that “the explosion was heard throughout the area and left one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and four constables injured”, adding that the police van they were patrolling in was also damaged in the blast.

The official elaborated that the injured cops were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital after the attack for medical treatment.

“After the blast, a large police contingent reached the town, surrounded the area and launched a search for the perpetrators of the attack,” he added.

Lakki Marwat District Police Officer (DPO) Nazir Khan, along with personnel from Counter-Terrorism Department and Bomb Disposal Squad, inspected the blast site.

The DPO issued instructions to subordinate officials to beef up security and trace and arrest the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

Over the past few months, several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — including Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur — have witnessed a series of attacks on police forces.

KP has seen a rise in terror attacks in the past year. According to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), KP recorded a significant surge in violence last year as “fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025”.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe