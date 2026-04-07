Senate body asks FIA to expand probe into cigarette cartons theft from FBR

ISLAMABAD: A Senate Committee on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to expand and quicken investigation into the theft of 2,828 cartons of cigarettes from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) godowns in Swabi, Mardan and fix the responsibility for the incident.

Members of the Committee expressed concern over the seriousness of FBR in addressing the matter. It directed the FIA investigation team to record statements of the regional tax officer, chief commissioner, and member (tobacco) who were in office at the time of the incident.

The Senate panel also referred to earlier inquiries conducted against the member (tobacco) during his posting in Lahore and urged the FIA to include all relevant FBR officers and officials in the investigation.

It further recommended scrutiny of the assets of the officers concerned.The FIA team was further directed to visit the godowns where the theft occurred.

These directions were issued in a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control held at Parliament House. Senator Saifullah Abro presided over the meeting.

The sub-committee received a detailed briefing from the FIA investigation team regarding the current status of the inquiry. The committee was informed that statements of 20 relevant officers and officials have so far been recorded. It was further apprised that 1,262 cartons out of the total missing stock belong to the Kissan Tobacco brand of Paramount Tobacco Company, while efforts are underway to determine the ownership of the remaining cartons.

During the meeting, a member of the FBR requested that the investigation should also examine the possibility of involvement of a tobacco cartel or any other nexus.

He said that the tobacco company’s factory along with high-value machinery had been attached and the confiscated cartons were evidence in a tax evasion case. The convener directed the FIA to investigate this aspect as well.

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary oversight, Senator Saifullah Abro stated that Senate Standing Committees serve as the eyes and ears of Parliament, ensuring thorough scrutiny of matters of national importance.

During the briefing, the FIA also presented the bank transaction history of the alleged tobacco company. Members of the committee questioned how financial transactions were recorded during 2024–25 if the factory had been sealed since 2024. The convener directed the FIA to re-verify the transaction details.

The sub-committee was informed that the FBR has devised and implemented SOPs and protocols to ensure the safety and security of its godowns. However, the convenor directed the FIA to expedite completion of the inquiry into the cigarette theft case.

The sub-committee also urged the FIA to examine the recent petroleum price increases to identify potential beneficiaries who may have gained from higher prices on existing stocks.

The meeting also discussed several related issues including the use of non-custom-paid vehicles, import of raw materials into tax-exempt areas of erstwhile Fata and Pata and the smuggling of Iranian oil in Balochistan. The sub-committee urged the FBR to strengthen monitoring mechanisms in these regions, observing that such areas have increasingly become hubs of smuggling, negatively impacting the national economy.

The sub-committee directed the FBR to submit detailed data regarding imports of raw materials into tax-exempt areas, while the FIA was asked to obtain relevant data from the Petroleum Division concerning Iranian oil entering Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026