Panel seeks probe into Rs250m cigarette theft from FBR godowns

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday and investigation agencies to probe the theft of 2,828 cartons of cigarettes from FBR godowns in Swabi and Mardan, involving embezzlement of about Rs250 million. The committee ordered that an investigation report be submitted before its next meeting.

The members also directed Pakistan Customs to provide comprehensive details of all confiscated items, including gold, silver, electronics, cigarettes and narcotics, since 2012 within 10 days.

The directives were issued during a meeting of the sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control at Parliament House, chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro.

The sub-committee reviewed the theft of the cigarette cartons from the FBR warehouses in Swabi and Mardan. During the meeting, an FBR member assured the panel that directives issued in the previous meeting would be implemented and suggested that the case be handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

FIA officials informed the committee that the case had been referred to the agency by the Regional Police Headquarters through the Ministry of Interior. The incident involved alleged embezzlement worth about Rs250m. The meeting was also attended by Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood.

During the briefing, officials highlighted several administrative lapses at the warehouses. These included the absence of a designated officer in charge, lack of an official logbook or stock register and no duty roster for staff posted at the facility.

