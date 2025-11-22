E-Paper | March 01, 2026

FBR assures Korangi Association of Trade and Industry of resolving tax issues

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 22, 2025
comments
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will work closely with the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) and other trade organisations to identify and register non-filers.

This announcement was made by Ahmed Kamal, Chief Commissioner of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) at the Medium Tax­payer Office (MTO), during his visit to Kati on Friday.

He informed the industrialists that Ahmed Mukhtar Shahani has been appointed as the focal person at Kati to ensure the prompt resolution of issues within the zone.

The FBR’s core mission, he said, is to facilitate compliant taxpayers, not to harass them. He vowed to take stringent action against any FBR officials against whom industrialists lodge direct complaints of corruption or harassment, said a Kati press release.

Mr Kamal stated that tax issues can be successfully resolved through the cooperation of trade associations, whose input is crucial for bringing non-compliant citizens into the tax net. In collaboration with Kati, awareness seminars will be conducted to guide small manufacturers and traders on filing requirements, compliance procedures, and proper documentation, he announced.

He, however, clarified that the FBR is not launching new audit drives but is focused on completing existing, pending audit cases. Kati President Muhammad Ikram Rajput highlighted the escalating seriousness of the digital invoice issue, noting that submissions are incomplete despite the deadline.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

