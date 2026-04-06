CIA chief lauds role of intelligence in rescue mission

CIA Director John Ratcliffe says that the War Department’s operations have been “hostage to flawless intelligence” on the part of his agency, stating that this was demonstrated during operations in Iran last June and today.

“This was a no-fail mission. That was the spirit in which the president put us to work,” Ratcliffe says.

“At the president’s direction, we deployed both human assets and exquisite technologies that no other intelligence service in the world possesses, to a daunting challenge comparable to hunting for a single grain of sand in the middle of a desert,” he adds.