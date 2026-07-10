PM directs formation of committee to review PML-N lawmakers' suggestions for GB's welfare

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that effective communication between the Centre and the leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was indispensable, directing that a committee be formed to review suggestions from PML-N lawmakers from the region for its welfare.

He made the remarks while meeting with PML-N members of the GB Assembly in Islamabad, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for GB and Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam, and PM’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah.

“The development and progress of GB is among the federal government’s top priorities,” the statement quoted PM Shehbaz as saying.

He added that the government gained “direct insight” into people’s expectations, issues and priorities via the members of the assembly, as their elected representatives.

“Regardless of our affiliation with any political party, our sole objective is to serve the people and bring ease to their lives,” he said.

The prime minister stressed the need for effective communication between federal and local leadership, calling it indispensable to resolve people’s issues, improve governance and promote transparency.

He called on all assembly members to play a constructive role in working with the leadership to ensure the welfare and well-being of the region.

Noting that the members’ recommendations and suggestions were important to the government, he directed that a committee be formed to review their suggestions and present a report on them. The committee will be chaired by DPM Dar and include Muqam and Sanaullah as members, the statement said.

The premier highlighted that special attention was being given to enhancing “infrastructure, communications, energy, education, health, tourism, and employment opportunities” in the region.

He said that GB’s natural resources and tourist destinations would be used to strengthen the local economy. He also termed providing quality education, modern technical training, and dignified employment to the region’s youth “a key priority of the government” to allow them to “play a full role in national development”.

To this end, he said that four cadet schools were in the final stages of construction and ready to begin classes from next year. He also highlighted work being done “at a rapid pace” on a project to generate 100 megawatts of electricity from solar energy, and said that all available resources were being used to ensure the timely completion of development projects, the statement said.

An early warning system has also been installed in GB regarding climate change and glaciers, in order to inform locals of disasters in a timely manner and counter adverse weather conditions, the statement added.

“Through our collective efforts, we will take GB to new heights of development, prosperity, and sustainable stability,” the prime minister said.

Last month, the PPP announced that it would form a government in GB with the support of the PML-N, mirroring the arrangement at the federal level.