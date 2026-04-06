PDMA issues flood advisory for several KP districts

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued a flood advisory for several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April 7 to 8, stating that the Kabul River in Nowshera was likely to witness low to medium-level flood during this period

The advisory, issued to the deputy commissioners of several districts, stated that according to met department’s latest analysis, the Kabul River at Nowshera was expected to attain low to medium flood levels and flash flooding was also expected in its associated tributaries along with Kohat Toi, Kurram and Gomal rivers.

The advisory said that urban flooding was also expected in Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera during the period. The authority asked the district administrations to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damage to infrastructure/crops, and animals.

Further, it said that all authorities concerned were requested to take the safety measures, including identification of vulnerable points and at-risk communities; devising mitigation and safety measures; maintaining an enhanced alert level; and monitoring the developing situation to reduce response times.

It also urged Rescue 1122 and civil defence to remain alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment during the forecast period, especially in at-risk areas.

According to the advisory, people living along the banks of the Kabul River and its associated tributaries and nullahs, should be sensitised about expected flash flooding/increase of water flows, timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying/flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans and availability of shelter, food and medicines in those shelter camps.

It also asked authorities to restrict vehicle movement in low-lying and at-risk areas, close to the Kabul River and its associated water channels.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted “widespread rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains)” in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan from April 6 (today) to April 9 with occasional gaps.

According to PDMA, at least 45 persons were killed and 105 others wounded across the province in rain-related incidents since March 25.