PIA cuts operations, ends discounts amid rise in jet fuel prices due to war on Iran

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines has ended all discounts being provided to passengers, with concessions remaining in place only for children and infants, and has also cut its flight operations due to the continuous rise in the prices of jet fuel, the carrier’s spokesperson said on Monday.

In recent weeks, jet fuel (JP-1) rates have soared amid global supply chain uncertainty spurred by the US-Israel war on Iran.

“The PIA has made a principled decision to end all discounts, with concessions remaining only for children and infants,” the spokesperson said.

He added that a strategy was formulated in a high-level meeting to address the rising prices of fuel and potential losses to the airline.

The spokesperson said PIA would also restrict its flight operation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to 16 flights per week.

“The carrier is also going to suspend flight to Gulf countries, with the exception of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, until the end of April,” he added.

Further, he said that the PIA would also suspend its flight operations to Beijing and Kuala Lumpur from April 11 and 14, respectively.

“The PIA management has taken these decisions in view of the fourth consecutive increase in jet fuel prices,” he said.

He added that the entire burden of the prices of fuel could not be passed on to passengers, therefore, some strict administrative decisions were taken.

He expressed hope that the global prices of fuel would return to normal soon, after which all affected routes would be restored.

Last week, PIA Consortium Chairman Arif Habib had sounded the alarm over the sustainability of the carrier’s operations in the wake of a 150 per cent hike in jet fuel rates, calling on the government to reverse the increase.