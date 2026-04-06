E-Paper | July 12, 2026

PIA cuts operations, ends discounts amid rise in jet fuel prices due to war on Iran

Mohammad Asghar Published
This file photo taken on October 3, 2023, shows a Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane at Islamabad International Airport, Pakistan. — Reuters/File
This file photo taken on October 3, 2023, shows a Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane at Islamabad International Airport, Pakistan. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines has ended all discounts being provided to passengers, with concessions remaining in place only for children and infants, and has also cut its flight operations due to the continuous rise in the prices of jet fuel, the carrier’s spokesperson said on Monday.

In recent weeks, jet fuel (JP-1) rates have soared amid global supply chain uncertainty spurred by the US-Israel war on Iran.

“The PIA has made a principled decision to end all discounts, with concessions remaining only for children and infants,” the spokesperson said.

He added that a strategy was formulated in a high-level meeting to address the rising prices of fuel and potential losses to the airline.

The spokesperson said PIA would also restrict its flight operation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to 16 flights per week.

“The carrier is also going to suspend flight to Gulf countries, with the exception of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, until the end of April,” he added.

Further, he said that the PIA would also suspend its flight operations to Beijing and Kuala Lumpur from April 11 and 14, respectively.

“The PIA management has taken these decisions in view of the fourth consecutive increase in jet fuel prices,” he said.

He added that the entire burden of the prices of fuel could not be passed on to passengers, therefore, some strict administrative decisions were taken.

He expressed hope that the global prices of fuel would return to normal soon, after which all affected routes would be restored.

Last week, PIA Consortium Chairman Arif Habib had sounded the alarm over the sustainability of the carrier’s operations in the wake of a 150 per cent hike in jet fuel rates, calling on the government to reverse the increase.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

ABE
Apr 06, 2026 05:25pm
So from 65 countries until the 1970s, to just handful destinations. - UK, Canada, Saudi, UAE, Oman and Bangkok - and even these, from 1-2 Pakistani cities. Karachi was already a sleepy airport with no more than 2-3 flights of Gulf carriers parked at the gates - and hardly any PIA jets visible. Now it is going to be completely forgotten and abandoned!
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 06, 2026 10:44pm
Fuel prices have increased universally, not for the PIA alone. World is flying at higher ticket prices. Let the same happen with PIA.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe