PIA reduces fares for international flights

Mohammad Asghar Published July 21, 2022 - Updated July 21, 2022 10:55am
<p>A Pakistan International Airlines flight. — AFP/File</p>

RAWALPINDI: In response to the government’s efforts to lower the cost of petroleum products, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced its international flight fares.

A PIA spokesman said on Wednesday that following instructions of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the national carrier has reduced fares of international flights.

“On the special instructions of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, there has been a significant reduction in domestic fares and PIA has now reduced fares on international routes as well,” said the spokesman, adding that PIA had reduced the fare for a flight to Canada by 8pc and a significant reduction of 15pc has been made on Gulf and United Arab Emirates (UAE) routes.

He said there had been a 10pc price reduction on flights to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Rafique had announced a 10pc reduction on domestic routes of PIA flights, in addition to the 10pc discount on the economy class of Pakistan Railways.

This move by the government came about after recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

The aviation minister said a 10pc discount was being given on fares of both classes of domestic flights of the national flag carrier.

Besides the discount announced for domestic flights of PIA, the same discount will be given to the economy class fares of Pakistan Railways.

The minister had also said that these decisions will be applicable for the next 30 days from July 17, 2022.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued instructions to private airlines to reduce their fares.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2022

Usman
Jul 21, 2022 11:38am
As if the poor travel.They dont get food on there plate.It should be increased to support the poor infact.
Reply Recommend 0

