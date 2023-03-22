PIA cuts domestic fares by 10pc for Pakistan Day

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 10 per cent reduction in domestic fares on Pakistan Day.

A spokesman for the airline said on Tuesday that the discount was valid for passengers travelling on domestic routes on March 23.

Earlier, the PIA also introduced a WhatsApp number for passengers to confirm tickets and seats online.

The passengers would get guidance on flight status, schedule and other matters with the help of the chatbot.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2023