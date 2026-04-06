IHC seeks report from CDA over alleged violation of tree-felling restraining order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman and other respondents on a contempt of court petition alleging violation of its restraining order against tree felling in the federal capital.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petition filed by Muhammad Naveed Ahmed, sought a detailed report from the civic authority, and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that technically, the matter should have been listed before Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, who had previously been hearing the main case. However, Justice Minhas observed that the court would take notice of the matter and called for a report.

Advocate Mudassar Latif Abbasi and Umair Asad appeared on behalf of the petitioner, contending that despite a clear order issued on January 15, 2026, restraining the CDA from cutting trees, the authority had initiated work on the expansion of Ataturk Avenue from D-Chowk to Ayub Chowk.

The petition maintained that the project involves large-scale uprooting and so-called “transplantation” of mature trees, including in environmentally sensitive areas such as Shakarparian, which falls within the scope of the court’s prohibition.

Citing reports, including one published in Dawn, the counsel argued that CDA officials had acknowledged that multiple trees had already been uprooted, with further removals planned.

He stressed that transplantation in urban settings carries a high risk of tree loss and cannot be used as a justification to bypass the court’s orders.

The petitioner further argued that the actions of the CDA amount to willful disobedience of a lawful court order, undermine the authority of the judiciary, and violate citizens’ fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment.

The newly appointed CDA chairman has been made a party to the petition, with the petitioner seeking initiation of contempt proceedings, his personal appearance before the court, and immediate suspension of the ongoing project.

The petition also requested action against officials responsible for the alleged illegal tree cutting, warning that continued work could cause irreversible environmental damage and render the pending writ petition ineffective.

After the preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to all relevant parties and sought their responses before adjourning the case indefinitely.

The case follows a writ petition filed on January 15 challenging the legality of deforestation carried out by the CDA in various parts of Islamabad, including Shakarparian.

According to the petition, approximately 29,000 paper mulberry trees were removed across the city in 2025, including around 8,700 in Shakarparian, ostensibly to address pollen-related concerns.

The petitioner maintained that the scale and manner of cutting had left large portions of Shakarparian barren, resulting in biodiversity loss, increased urban heat, deteriorated air quality, and a violation of citizens’ fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment under law.