Ministry stresses technical education, targets out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) to actively promote Matric Tech and Inter Tech programmes aimed at equipping students with practical skills aligned with market demands.

“These programmes are designed to create opportunities for youth employment both within Pakistan and abroad,” said a press release.

It said the ministry has intensified its efforts to bring out-of-school children into the education system while simultaneously promoting technical education streams to develop a skilled and employable workforce in the country.

“The initiative enjoys strong backing from the prime minister, who has shown keen interest in expanding youth participation in technical education to maximise the development of skilled manpower and enhance economic productivity,” it added.

The ministry said currently, FDE and Peira are offering technology-based education programmes in more than 60 public and private institutions across Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

“In a recent development, FDE has also announced fresh admissions in these programmes, encouraging students who have passed their previous grades to enrol and benefit from skill-oriented education pathways,” the press release said.

Chairman Peira Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, while speaking on the occasion, emphasised the critical role of the private sector in supporting this national initiative. He urged private educational institutions to introduce and promote Matric Tech and Inter Tech streams, ensuring compliance with Peira registration requirements and affiliation with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education to maintain quality standards.

Dr Mallah further advised institutions to upgrade their infrastructure and teaching capacity to produce competent and industry-ready graduates. In this regard, a consultative meeting with representatives of private school associations has been scheduled for Tuesday to discuss implementation strategies and collaboration mechanisms.

Highlighting the importance of youth development, Dr Mallah said, “Youth is the greatest strength of the country, and it is our collective responsibility to make them productive and useful citizens through skill-based education programmes.”

It is pertinent to note that the education ministry has conducted a survey to identify out-of-school children (OOSC) in Islamabad. The ministry is planning to enrol 25,000 students this year as part of its three-year programme to bring OOSC into schools.

Earlier, in 2023, it was reported that there were over 80,000 OOSC in Islamabad. In the past, similar campaigns were launched with limited success.

However, this time the education ministry says students will be enrolled in FDE-run schools, partner private schools, and non-formal schools such as NCHD and basic community schools, with proper tracking mechanisms to avoid dropouts.

“The ministry has been taking every possible step to enrol OOSC. We have also been directed to promote skills education so that these children, after getting admission, can learn practical skills as well,” Dr Mallah said, adding that the government and the ministry are working in close coordination to resolve the issue of OOSC. “You will see the results of this drive,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026