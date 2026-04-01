E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Suspected robber gunned down in ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A suspected robber was gunned down in an alleged encounter in Federal B. Area on Tuesday, police said.

The Jauharabad police said that two suspects snatched a phone and a purse from a citizen in Block-15 near Baradari Park. The robbers were fleeing when the police chased the suspects, who entered Block-12 through the Water Pump area, where the Gulberg police also joined the pursuit.

After being encircled, the suspects resorted to firing. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one suspect was killed while his accomplice managed to escape. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Central SSP Dr Mohammed Imran Khan identified the killed suspect as Danish Akram. “He was an active street criminal involved in multiple offences of street crime in district Central and had a previous criminal record as well,” he said.

Police claimed to have recovered one 9mm pistol, three phones and a laptop from his custody.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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