Karachi Kings edge past Lahore Qalandars in PSL thriller

LAHORE: Karachi Kings opener Mohammad Waseem plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.—M. Arif/White Star

LAHORE: Karachi Kings pulled off a tense four-wicket victory over traditional rivals Lahore Qalandars in a low-scoring HBL Pakistan Super League encounter at the Gaddafi Stad­i­um on Sunday, successfully chasing a modest 129 with three balls to spare.

The win was built on a disciplined bowling display and a gritty chase that survived a middle-order wobble before Abbas Afridi’s explosive finish.

Opting to bat first on a surface that offered assistance to spinners and some seam movement, Lahore Qalan­dars never found rhythm. They were restricted to 128 for 9 in 20 overs, a total that always looked under par on a ground where chasing has often been straightforward.

Karachi’s varied attack, led by Adam Zampa’s economical spell and Moeen Ali’s craft, dismantled the Qalandars’ top order and middle order with clinical efficiency.

The home side’s innings got off to a shaky start when Fakhar Zaman was stumped off Moeen in the first over for just one.

Mohammad Naeem provided some early impetus with a six off Mir Hamza but fell for 13, caught and bowled by the same bowler. Abdullah Shafique looked fluent, stroking 33 off 24 balls, but his dismissal to a half-tracker from Zampa triggered a collapse. Parvez Hossain Emon (12) and Sikandar Raza (19) could not accelerate sufficiently.

Haseebullah Khan waged a lone battle at the top, finishing with 28 off 30, but the lower order crumbled und­er pressure. Shaheen Shah Afridi (7) and Usama Mir fell to lbw decisions, while Haris Rauf managed only four.

Lahore lost wickets at regular intervals, managing just 20 runs in the last five overs — a telling statistic on a pitch that demanded careful accumulation rather than reckless hitting.

Karachi’s bowling was a textbook display of variety. Zampa was the standout with figures of 2-11, proving once again why he remains one of the world’s most effective wrist-spinners on helpful surfaces. Moeen claimed 2-31, while Hamza and Hasan Ali chipped in with two and one wicket respectively. Salman Ali Agha and Abbas also contributed to the stranglehold. Lahore’s decision to bat first, perhaps hoping to post a defendable total on a spin-friendly track, backfired spectacularly.

Karachi’s chase began cautiously. Sha­heen, leading from the front, gave Kar­achi an early jolt by removing Dav­id Warner (8) and Salman in the space of two deliveries in the third over.

Saad Baig (19) and Mohammad Waseem (38) then steadied the ship, but Mustafizur Rahman’s clever variations accounted for Saad, leaving Karachi at 39 for 3.

Waseem and Moeen (18) added 43 crucial runs, but Shaheen returned to strike twice in the 15th over, removing both set batters. At 88 for 5, the game hung in the balance. Azam Khan and Khushdil Shah then played sensibly, rotating strike and keeping the required rate under control.

With 23 needed off 12 balls, tension peaked. Mustafizur conceded 14 runs in the 19th over, including a five-run penalty for ball tampering after the ball was changed, which shifted momentum decisively.

Khushdil fell to a superb catch by Raza off Haris, but Abbas walked in and delivered the knockout punch.

The all-rounder smashed a boundary and a towering six off Haris in the final over, sealing victory with a six that sailed into the night sky. His unbeaten 10 off just two balls turned a nervy finish into a statement. Azam remained not out on 14.

Scoreboard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Mohammad Naeem c&b Hamza 13

Fakhar Zaman st Azam b Ali 1

Abdullah Shafique c Hasan b Zampa 33

Parvez Hossain lbw b Salman 12

Haseebullah Khan b Hasan 28

Sikandar Raza c Khushdil b Abbas 19

Shaheen Shah Afridi lbw b Ali 7

Usama Mir lbw b Zampa 1

Haris Rauf c Khushdil b Hamza 4

Ubaid Shah not out 0

Mustafizur Rahman not out 1

EXTRAS (LB-3, NB-2, W-4) 9

TOTAL (for nine wickets, 20 overs) 128

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-3 (Fakhar), 2-28 (Naeem), 3-56 (Abdullah), 4-62 (Parvez), 5-105 (Raza), 6-115 (Shaheen), 7-119 (Usama), 8-125 (Haseebullah), 9-125 (Haris)

BOWLING: Ali 4-0-31-2, Hamza 3-0-14-2 (2w), Hasan 4-0-25-1 (2w), Salman 3-0-25-1, Zampa 4-1-11-2, Abbas 2-0-19-1 (2nb)

KARACHI KINGS:

D. Warner c Raza b Shaheen 8

Mohammad Waseem c Usama b Shaheen 38

Salman Ali Agha c Haseebullah b Shaheen 0

Saad Baig c Haseebullah b Mustafizur 19

Moeen Ali c Raza b Shaheen 18

Azam Khan not out 14

Khushdil Shah c Raza b Haris 13

Abbas Afridi not out 10

EXTRAS (LB-1, NB-1, W-4, PEN-5) 11

TOTAL (for six wickets, 19.3 overs) 131

DID NOT BAT: Hasan Ali, A. Zampa, Mir Hamza

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-10 (Warner), 2-10 (Salman), 3-39 (Saad), 4-82 (Waseem), 5-88 (Ali), 6-120 (Khushdil)

BOWLING: Shaheen 4-0-18-4 (2w), Ubaid 3-1-11-0 (1w), Haris 3.3-0-45-1 (1w), Raza 1-0-11-0 (1nb), Mustafizur 4-0-20-1, Usama 4-0-20-0

RESULT: Karachi Kings won by four wickets.

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Adam Zampa

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026