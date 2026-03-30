Lahore Qalandars imposes ‘voluntary’ fine of Rs1m on captain Shaheen Afridi over security protocol breach

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars on Monday imposed a Rs1 million fine on pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi over his involvement in an incident of security protocol breach but clarified that the “matter arose from a misunderstanding rather than any deliberate attempt to violate established procedures”.

On Sunday, a police official had detailed the alleged incident in a letter to the PSL chief executive officer, claiming that Afridi — who is also the captain of Lahore Qalandars — and his teammate Sikandar Raza had “disregarded the directives and forcefully escorted” four visitors to the latter’s room at the hotel where the players were staying “despite resistance from on-duty security personnel”.

Subsequently, a press release by Lahore Qalandars said that the franchise had taken “strong notice of the recently reported incident dated March 28 concerning an alleged breach of security protocol involving its players”.

“The franchise promptly initiated a comprehensive internal review to establish the facts and ensure that all actions remain aligned with the standards and regulations governing the PSL,” the press release said.

Following this review, the press release added, Lahore Qalandars confirmed an isolated incident had occurred at the team’s hotel. “However, it has been overstated in public discourse and amplified beyond its actual context.”

But, in the “interest of maintaining discipline and demonstrating accountability, the franchise has taken a voluntary and proactive step by imposing a fine of Rs1 million on Shaheen Shah Afridi for his involvement”, the press release stated.

It said Lahore Qalandars had also formally communicated a detailed response, along with its observations on the matter, to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The franchise expressed its sincere appreciation for the efforts of security personnel, recognising their essential role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for players, officials and spectators.

“While underscoring that the matter arose from a misunderstanding rather than any deliberate attempt to violate established procedures, Lahore Qalandars reiterated its full respect for all security protocols,” the press release stated.

It said the “organisation also reaffirmed its commitment to strict adherence to standard operating procedures and emphasised the importance of continued clarity and alignment in the communication of protocols to prevent similar situations in the future”.

“Lahore Qalandars also expressed regret over the undue public attention surrounding the incident, noting its impact on the reputation of both the franchise and the broader PSL.

“The organisation emphasised that the matter was unnecessarily escalated, affecting the league’s image at both domestic and international levels,” the press release said.

It added that the franchise called for “balanced and responsible reporting and reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and full cooperation with all governing authorities”.