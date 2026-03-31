E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Work on expansion of Ataturk Avenue set to start

Kashif Abbasi Published
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ISLAMABAD: The expansion of Ataturk Avenue from D-Chowk to Ayub Chowk is all set as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has awarded work.‎

According to the civic agency, the project will be completed in two months.

Currently, there is a single road, which will be made dual-carriage highway.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs241 million and the CDA received six per cent above the bid. Officials said work will likely be inaugurated in next two days.

CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said utmost efforts were made to avoid tree cutting and “no tree will be chopped off.” He said and claimed that 12 trees, falling in the alignment of the road, were being transplanted nearby.‎

It is relevant to note here that work on the said portion of the road was supposed to be carried out in 2018 as part of the expansion of Ataturk Avenue from G-5 to D-Chowk. However, that project faced massive controversy that time because of chopping off 140 trees, including grown pines and Jacaranda.

That time, after objections by the climate change ministry and strong criticism by environmentalists, the CDA decided to only expand the Ataturk Avenue till Jinnah Avenue instead of all the way to Ayub Chowk on Aga Khan Road.

“Twelve trees falling in alignment and they are being replanted. Today we transplanted four trees, remaining will be transplanted on Tuesday [today]. Media and environmentalists are requested to visit the site to observe transplantation process,” Mr Kiani said and added that CDA has been following directive of environment protection agency.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

Kashif Abbasi

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