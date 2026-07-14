E-Paper | July 14, 2026

PSX continues in the red, loses more than 3,000 points in intraday trade

News Desk Published Updated
This image shows activity on the stock market on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the stock market on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PSX data portal
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index continued in the red for a second day on Tuesday, losing more than 3,000 points during early trade.

The KSE-100 index had lost 3,464.89 points, dropping to 176,462.15 points from the previous close of 179,927.04.

The decline came as global oil prices rose nearly three per cent on Tuesday to their highest in four weeks, as the US reimposed its naval blockade of Iran while the two countries stepped up attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening uncertainty about energy flows.

Brent crude futures were last up $1.50, or 1.8pc, to $84.80 per barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.70, or 2.2pc, to $79.84 a barrel. Oil prices are now at their highest since the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war on June 17.

Awais Ashraf, director of research at AKD Securities, said the market declined after the US reinstated its naval blockade of Iran.

“The decline is broad-based, with cyclical sectors witnessing the sharpest percentage losses amid heightened uncertainty over the medium-term outlook due to the emerging geopolitical situation,” he said.

The stock market had come under pressure on Monday as equity investors grew nervous over developments in the Strait of Hormuz, dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index below the psychological barrier of 180,000 points.

The benchmark KSE-100 index remained under pressure throughout the session, touching an intraday low of 2,793 points before closing at 179,927, down 2,314 points or 1.27 per cent.

The decline was further exacerbated by broad-based profit-taking after the market’s recent rally, as investors chose to lock in gains despite an otherwise supportive macroeconomic backdrop.

Additional input from AFP

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Business

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe