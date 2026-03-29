In letter to PSL CEO, police detail alleged security protocol breach by Lahore Qalandar’s Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza

Lahore Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Muhammad Faisal brought to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) chief executive officer’s notice on Sunday the alleged breach of security protocols involving Lahore Qalandar players Sikandar Raza and Shaheen Shah Afridi and urged necessary action to prevent the recurrence of such violations.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar is among several overseas players who arrived in Lahore to join their franchises for the 11th edition of the PSL.

In his letter, the Lahore DIG said, “As per the contents of the report of the superintendent of police (operations), Civil Lines Division, Lahore, a serious breach of established security protocols occurred on March 28, 2026 at the PC hotel where all PSL participant teams are currently residing under strict security arrangements.”

The letter said that at approximately 10:35pm, the Lahore Qalandars liaison officer approached Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Security and Anti-Corruption Manager Lt Col (retd) Akhtar Hussain, seeking his permission to allow four relatives of Sikandar Raza to visit his room.

“The request was declined in accordance with the security protocols in place,” the letter said.

Subsequently, Sameen Rana, the owner of Lahore Qalandars, also approached the PSL CEO with the same request, but his request was also declined on security grounds, the letter said.

“Despite these clear instructions, at approximately 11:05pm, it was reported by PCB security staff that Lahore Qalandar’s captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza disregarded the directives and forcefully escorted” the four visitors to Sikandar’s room “despite resistance from on-duty security personnel”, the letter alleged.

“The visitors remained in the room until approximately 1:25am,” it claimed.

The letter said that this incident represented a “clear violation” of the PCB’s security protocols and code of conduct, which were designed to ensure the safety and integrity of all players, officials, and associated personnel.

“In view of the seriousness of this matter, it is requested that the incident be reviewed at the appropriate forum and necessary action be taken to prevent recurrence of such violations,” the letter said.

It emphasised that ensuring strict compliance with security protocols was essential to avoid any untoward or potentially harmful situations.