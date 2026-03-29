E-Paper | July 08, 2026

In letter to PSL CEO, police detail alleged security protocol breach by Lahore Qalandar’s Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza

Asif Chaudhry Published
A combination photo of Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zimbabwean batter Sikandar Raza. — AFP/File
A combination photo of Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zimbabwean batter Sikandar Raza. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Lahore Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) Muhammad Faisal brought to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) chief executive officer’s notice on Sunday the alleged breach of security protocols involving Lahore Qalandar players Sikandar Raza and Shaheen Shah Afridi and urged necessary action to prevent the recurrence of such violations.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar is among several overseas players who arrived in Lahore to join their franchises for the 11th edition of the PSL.

In his letter, the Lahore DIG said, “As per the contents of the report of the superintendent of police (operations), Civil Lines Division, Lahore, a serious breach of established security protocols occurred on March 28, 2026 at the PC hotel where all PSL participant teams are currently residing under strict security arrangements.”

The letter said that at approximately 10:35pm, the Lahore Qalandars liaison officer approached Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Security and Anti-Corruption Manager Lt Col (retd) Akhtar Hussain, seeking his permission to allow four relatives of Sikandar Raza to visit his room.

“The request was declined in accordance with the security protocols in place,” the letter said.

Subsequently, Sameen Rana, the owner of Lahore Qalandars, also approached the PSL CEO with the same request, but his request was also declined on security grounds, the letter said.

“Despite these clear instructions, at approximately 11:05pm, it was reported by PCB security staff that Lahore Qalandar’s captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza disregarded the directives and forcefully escorted” the four visitors to Sikandar’s room “despite resistance from on-duty security personnel”, the letter alleged.

“The visitors remained in the room until approximately 1:25am,” it claimed.

The letter said that this incident represented a “clear violation” of the PCB’s security protocols and code of conduct, which were designed to ensure the safety and integrity of all players, officials, and associated personnel.

“In view of the seriousness of this matter, it is requested that the incident be reviewed at the appropriate forum and necessary action be taken to prevent recurrence of such violations,” the letter said.

It emphasised that ensuring strict compliance with security protocols was essential to avoid any untoward or potentially harmful situations.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Sport

Asif Chaudhry is a crime and health reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. His reporting focuses on uncovering corruption and highlighting systemic failures within the public sector. He can be found on X at @asif_28.

Asif Chaudhry

Read more

Sehban ismail
Mar 30, 2026 03:49pm
Protocols are security mechanisms and any violations need to be dealt with ,without exception.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe