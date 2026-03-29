Concern voiced over slow work on Swabi medical college project

SWABI: Representatives of the Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi have voiced concern over slow construction activities on the premises and demanded speedy work on the building.

The demand came as Dean Prof Shamsur Rehman chaired a meeting in his office regarding the GKMC building and the establishment of Gajju Khan Dental College.

The participants, including representatives of GKMC, communication and works department, consultants and contractors, discussed the delayed project and possible steps for its early completion.

They said the initial cost of the project was Rs2.6 billion but it increased as the project faced prolonged delay due to the government’s failure to release funds.

Officials of the communication and works department officials said the revised estimated expenditures were expected to be released soon.

Dean says contractor’s ‘delaying tactics’ no more acceptable

The participants decided that priority would be given to the academic block’s construction.

They said the Bacha Khan Hospital, too, faced problems as its building had been used by the college for a decade.

The officials said since its establishment in 2014, the GKMC had operated in the makeshift building of the hospital.

They said the foundation stone of the college’s own building was laid in September 2022 and the construction began soon thereafter. However, the work was later stopped several times due to shortage of funds despite the students’ urgent need to have their own building for security reasons.

The officials said the college had to rent a building outside for a boys hostel, while the girl students were accommodated inside the Bacha Khan hospital.

After the meeting, the dean, along with the project director and other officials, visited the construction site and voiced concern over the slow pace of work.

He ordered speedy construction, complaining the project has already been delayed for years. The dean warned that “more” delaying tactics of the contractor were not acceptable.

However, the contractor wondered how he could accelerate construction activities amid denial of government funding.

The participants agreed on a way forward regarding the establishment of the dental college.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026