PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan’s strong condemnation of continued Israeli attacks on Iran

During his phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif “reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks on Iran, including the latest attacks on civilian infrastructure yesterday”, the PM’s Office says.

“He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the brave people of Iran, in these challenging times. He also offered condolences on the loss of over 1,900 precious lives and prayed for recovery of the injured and displaced,” the statement read.