PM Shehbaz calls for de-escalation in call with Malaysian counterpart: PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for de-escalation in the Gulf hostilities in a phone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

“While praying for peace and harmony of the Ummah, the two leaders called for de-escalation of the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region and agreed to continue to work together for advancing peace efforts in this regard,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on X.

PM Shehbaz also felicitated the Malaysian premier, government and people on the occasion of Eidul-Fitr, while both leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral ties, the statement added.