‘Righteous Fury’: Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Published February 27, 2026 Updated March 1, 2026 10:49am
A Pakistani soldier stands guard at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on February 27, 2026. — AFP
A Pakistani army tank stands at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on February 27, 2026, following overnight cross-border fighting between the two countries. — AFP
  • Pakistan has launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban after “unprovoked firing” from across the border
  • Pakistan’s armed forces have destroyed 130 Afghan Taliban posts and captured 26, the information minister says
  • Karachi police have issued a public safety advisory, saying a high alert had been issued following “increased military tensions between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban forces near the Pak Afghan border”
  • 352 Afghan Taliban personnel killed and over 535 injured since the start of the operation, said the information minister
  • Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers said they were willing to negotiate following Pakistan’s air strikes
