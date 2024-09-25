Was led astray, Balochistan govt saved me: alleged suicide bomber

Adeela Khudabaksh, a held suspect with an alleged suicide bombing plan, in a press conference held by the Balochistan government in Quetta, said on Wednesday she was “led astray by a few individuals”.

Flanked by her parents, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind and MPA Farah Azeem Shah, among others, Khudabaksh said she had “remained in contact with people who substantially led me astray”.

Rind said Baloch’s father had contacted the Turbat district administration on the night of September 16 to inform them that his daughter was “missing and her whereabouts were unknown”.

“Considering the incidents that have happened in the past, this matter was dealt with in a high-profile manner,” he emphasised.

Rind added that the district and provincial administrations, along with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), including the Counter-Terrorism Department, “engaged the family”.

Subsequently, it was found that “Adeela Khudabaksh, who worked in the nursing field in the Turbat District Headquarters Hospital, was missing”, the government official said.

Noting that the “first priority was her recovery”, Rind said Khudabaksh’s family “cooperated” with the government and LEAs for the alleged suspect’s “safe recovery”.

Adeela Khudabaksh, a held suspect with an alleged “suicide bombing” plan, speaks during a press conference held by the Balochistan government in Quetta on Sept 25, 2024. — DawnNewsTV

When given the platform to speak, Khudabaksh said she hailed from Turbat and received her early education there as well. “Currently, I am a qualified nurse”, she said, detailing that she did a nursing course from Bolan Medical College in Quetta.

“My job is to save people’s lives and help them but during this time, unfortunately, I remained in contact with such people who substantially led me astray.

“They led me astray in such a way that I myself agreed to commit suicide [attacks]. I did not even think that after the suicide attack, I would lose my life but how many could lose theirs lives [too] because of me,” Khudabaksh added.

Referring to a report that a woman carried out a suicide blast in the July 26 widespread attacks, Khudabaksh said, “The impression these days that Baloch women are carrying out suicide attacks out of their volition is wrong. I am an eyewitness. I saw myself that these people blackmail and take [women] away.”

“I am thankful to the Balochistan government that I was saved because of them,” she said.

Khudabaksh’s parents also spoke during the press conference.

Govt taking steps against ‘enemy’: Farah Azeem

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Azeem termed Khudabaksh a “role model for other women”.

“The way she was brainwashed, taken to the mountains […] Her father contacted the Balochistan government and we took action,” the lawmaker said.

“The enemy has been trying to persuade our children and brainwash them. But the government is also taking many steps against this,” Azeem asserted.

She highlighted that a campaign by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has also been launched, under which people were asked to “remain in contact within their areas and to spread awareness among people, especially teachers”.

