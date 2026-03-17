Iran strikes across the Gulf ‘unlawful’, endanger civilians: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch has said Iranian strikes across the Gulf were “unlawful” and endangered civilians, Al Jazeera reports.

“Many of the Iranian attacks have struck civilian residential buildings, hotels, civilian airports, and embassies, and have unlawfully targeted civilian objects such as financial centres,” HRW said.

As of Monday, these attacks had caused at least 11 civilian deaths and 268 injuries, with the majority of victims migrant workers, HRW noted, citing government sources.

“Civilians, particularly migrant workers, across Gulf states are being threatened, killed and injured by Iranian drones and missiles,” said Joey Shea, senior Saudi Arabia and UAE researcher at HRW.