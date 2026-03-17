Israeli military strike targeted Iran’s security chief Larijani, fate unclear, officials say

Israel’s military has targeted Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, four Israeli officials said, adding that it was not immediately clear whether he was killed or injured, reports Reuters.

Larijani was one of the targets of strikes carried out by the Israeli military last night across Iran, the officials told Reuters.

Iran has not yet commented on the report. If his death is confirmed, he would be the most senior Iranian official to be killed after the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died on the first day of the war.

Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and a close ally of Khamenei, was seen in Tehran on Friday taking part in Quds Day rallies.

Later that day, the US offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on senior Iranian military and intelligence officials, including Larijani, as part of a list of 10 figures linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Multiple Israeli media outlets also said the strikes targeted Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij Resistance Force and other senior Basij figures, with the outcome of the strikes still being assessed.