Iran parliament speaker says Mideast post-war order will exclude US

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the United States would not create the Middle East’s post-war order, AFP reports.

“The order here will change, but it will not be an order in which the will of the United States prevails,” Ghalibaf said in a recorded video interview, carried by Tasnim news agency and other media.

“This will be a regional, indigenous order.”

The speaker, a powerful figure in Iran and a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards, also denounced what he called a cycle of negotiations with the United States followed by military attacks on Iran, saying it would end.

“They (US and Israel) must know that we no longer accept this cycle,” said Ghalibaf.