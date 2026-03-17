PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 12:14pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel People look at the site of an Israeli airstrike targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, in the al-Kafaat neighborhood, on March 17, 2026. —AFP Firefighters extinguish a fire that swept through the site of an Israeli airstrike targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, in the al-Kafaat neighborhood, on March 17, 2026. —AFP Firefighters extinguish a fire that swept through the site of an Israeli airstrike targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs, in the al-Kafaat neighborhood, on March 17, 2026. —AFP