WATCH: Iranian military spokesperson mocks Trump, calls US operation ‘Epic Fear’

A senior Iranian military spokesperson has mocked US President Donald Trump, suggesting that the American military operation should be renamed “Operation Epic Fear” instead of “Epic Fury”.

In a video shared by TRT World, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters and the Armed Forces, criticised Trump’s rhetoric and questioned the effectiveness of statements made on social media.

“The outcome of war cannot be determined by tweets; the result of war is decided on the battlefield,” Zolfaghari said.

He further remarked that “The very place where you and your forces do not dare to approach is the one you can only talk about on your tweets,” he added.