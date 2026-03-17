Iran Guards say 10 ‘foreign spies’ arrested

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said their forces had arrested 10 “foreign spies” as the war with Israel and the United States continued, AFP reports.

“Ten mercenary, treacherous elements were identified and arrested,” the Guards’ intelligence organisation in the northeastern Razavi Khorasan province said, according to ISNA news agency, without identifying their nationalities.

The Guards said four among them were gathering information “on sensitive sites and economic infrastructure” while others were linked to a “monarchist terrorist group”.