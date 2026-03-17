5,615 Pakistanis return from Iran since Feb 28: Balochistan chief minister

A total of 5,615 Pakistani citizens have returned from Iran via the districts of Gwadar and Chagai in Balochistan since the start of the war, according to Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

“In addition, 431 other foreign citizens, including 2,117 Iranian drivers, have also entered Pakistan from Iran,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He said that the district administrations “provided all passengers with special care, supplied them with the best facilities, and extended every possible assistance in reaching their destinations”.