Saudi Arabia has intercepted two more drones over the east of the country, the Ministry of Defence says according to Al Jazeera.
The statement came shortly after the ministry said it had destroyed 12 drones over the region in recent hours.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Saudi Arabia has intercepted two more drones over the east of the country, the Ministry of Defence says according to Al Jazeera.
The statement came shortly after the ministry said it had destroyed 12 drones over the region in recent hours.