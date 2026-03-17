Court orders ICT admin not to harass students over bike e-tags

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday directed the capital administration to provide relief to students and refrain from harassing them in connection with the installation of e-tags on motorcycles.

Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar issued the direction while hearing a petition against the mandatory e-tag requirement for motorcycles entering Islamabad.

During the hearing, state counsel Abdul Rehman appeared on behalf of the administration, while DSP legal Sajid Cheema represented the police.

The chief justice observed that students should be given concessions regarding the e-tag requirement. “When we were students, there used to be relief and concessions for students,” he remarked, adding that students should not be unnecessarily harassed over the issue.

At one point, the chief justice asked the state counsel why the e-tag system had been introduced.

Responding to the query, the counsel said the decision was taken due to security concerns following a courthouse blast in which a motorcycle had been used. He informed the court that 12 people were martyred and 36 others injured in the incident, after which the administration formulated a policy requiring motorcycles to carry e-tags at entry points to Islamabad in order to strengthen security.

The chief justice acknowledged the security concerns, stating that ensuring public safety was necessary. However, he directed the authorities to extend relief to students and avoid harassing them while implementing the policy. The state counsel informed the court that the chief commissioner would be apprised of the court’s directions.

The court subsequently directed the administration to submit its response and adjourned further hearing of the case until April 6.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026