E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Call for urgent action to free fishermen languishing in Indian jails

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
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KARACHI: A representative organisation of fishermen has expressed serious concern over the continued detention of Pakistani fishermen in Indian jails, calling for urgent government steps for their immediate release.

“Ramazan has passed and Eidul Fitr is approaching. But, unfortunately, dozens of Pakistani fishermen remain imprisoned in Indian jails. They were unable to spend the holy month or celebrate Eid with their children, parents, and families,” said Kamal Shah, social activist representing the Ibrahim Hyderi-based Coastal Media Centre, in a statement.

On behalf of the affected families, he appealed to the government to intervene in the matter, stating that many fishermen have been in Indian prisons for years, and their relatives are still waiting for their safe return.

“Fishermen go to the sea only to catch fish and earn a livelihood for their children. However, they are often arrested by Indian security forces and kept in prisons for years, sometimes facing sentences up to eight years,” he said, describing the detention and their sentences as a grave violation of fundamental human rights.

“The world knows Pakistani fishermen are not involved in any illegal activities. Their only work is fishing in the sea to provide food for people in Pakistan and other countries, while also paying taxes to the government.”

The affected families, he pointed out, are currently facing severe hardship as their children suffer from hunger, poverty and deprivation.

“On behalf of these families, we appeal to the government of Sindh, the government of Pakistan, and philanthropists to help these poor families return home before Eid so their children can also experience the festival.”

Iran war compounds misery

Mr Shah highlighted the financial plight of fishermen who are severely affected by the ongoing war and the resultant dramatic fuel price hike and steep decline in fish exports.

“Pakistani fishermen are facing severe economic difficulties. Fishing boats and launches that go out to the sea operate on diesel, and currently fuel prices are extremely high, which has significantly increased the operational costs for fishermen.”

“The decline in exports and uncertainty in the global market are affecting fishermen’s incomes, directly impacting the lives of their families and children.”

He urged the government to provide diesel subsidies to fishermen, introduce better policies for fish exports, and ensure their protection from hunger and hardships.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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