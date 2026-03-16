E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Mentally challenged man killed by BSF laid to rest

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:05am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KASUR: A 35-year-old mentally challenged man who was gunned down by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was laid to rest at the Shamkot Jhugian village in the limits of Chunian Police station on Saturday.

According to the police, Mustafa Ahmed (35) came to the Gadoki village, on the Zero Line, in the limits of Mustafabad Police station on March 9 along with his family to visit some relatives.

Ahmed, according to his family, went out at night time without informing anyone and crossed the border by mistake.

The family said that the BSF personnel tried to stop him but he ignored the warnings. They said that the BSF shot at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The Pakistani authorities demanded the body that was eventually returned on Saturday.

Ahmed was laid to rest on Saturday night at his ancestral village Sham kot Jhugian.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe