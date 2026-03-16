E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Mentally challenged Kasur man killed by Indian Border Security Force laid to rest

Our Correspondent Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 09:31am
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. — Reuters/File
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. — Reuters/File
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KASUR: A 35-year-old mentally challenged man who was gunned down by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) was laid to rest at the Shamkot Jhugian village in the limits of Chunian Police station on Saturday.

According to the police, Mustafa Ahmed (35) came to the Gadoki village, on the Zero Line, in the limits of Mustafabad Police station on March 9 along with his family to visit some relatives.

Ahmed, according to his family, went out at night time without informing anyone and crossed the border by mistake.

The family said that the BSF personnel tried to stop him but he ignored the warnings. They said that the BSF shot at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The Pakistani authorities demanded the body that was eventually returned on Saturday.

Ahmed was laid to rest on Saturday night at his ancestral village Sham kot Jhugian.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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