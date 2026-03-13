E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Multiple roads closed in Karachi for Quds Day rallies

News Desk Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 12:16pm
A chaotic situation ensues on one track of the partially opened M.T. Khan Road as many vehicles go the wrong way to join Mai Kolachi Road for their onward journey to Clifton and DHA.—Shakil Adil / White Star
KARACHI: Several key routes in the city will remain closed on Friday due to security arrangements for Quds Day rallies, the traffic police said.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Traffic, citizens were informed that a religious group will organise a “Youm-e-Quds Rally” after Friday prayers, marching from Numaish to Aman Tower.

According to the traffic advisory, the road from Boat Basin towards Jinnah Bridge will remain closed. The road from PIDC going towards Jinnah Bridge on M.T. Khan Road will also remain closed in both directions.

Traffic police said, “the closures were being implemented as part of security arrangements for the rally”.

Authorities announced alternative routes to manage traffic flow. Travelers from Teen-Hatti, going towards Tower, can use Gurumandar, Soldier Bazar, Bahadur Yar Jung Road, Holy Family Hospital, or turn left at Banori Signal towards PP Chowrangi and Corridor-3.

Commuters heading to Tower from Nazimabad have been advised to use Lasbella, turn right onto Nishtar Road, and continue via Ranchore Lines and Civil Hospital.

Those traveling from Fresco Chowk or Eidgah Chowk to Numaish can go via Tibbi Chowk and turn right to Regal Chowk and Empress Market, or left towards Jubilee, Agha Khan III Road and Soldier Bazaar.

Traffic from Daudpota Road or Lucky Star, moving towards Numaish, will be diverted at Preedy Chowk towards Saddar Dawakhana, PP Chowrangi, then left to Regal Chowk.

Commuters from Garden Zoo to Zaibunnisa Street have been advised to use Agha Khan III Road, Coast Guard, Bahadur Yar Jung Road, Soldier Bazaar, or Uncle Saria Hospital before turning right to Saeed Manzil.

Traffic moving from Boat Basin towards M.A. Jinnah Road will be diverted back through a U-turn, while vehicles from PIDC towards Jinnah Bridge will be redirected to Khajoor Chowk. Traffic coming from Jinnah Bridge will be diverted towards I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Officials said traffic police personnel will remain deployed along the route to guide commuters and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

The advisory applies to district South and district West. Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes and contact the Traffic Police Helpline 1915 for assistance, while also staying tuned to FM 88.6 for traffic updates.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced March 13 (today) as a public holiday across the province to facilitate observance of Al-Quds Day.

A notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah stated that all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government would remain closed, except for essential services.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said that the holiday was announced in connection with Al-Quds Day, which is observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world to express solidarity with Palestinians and protest against the continued Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The Karachi administration has also made arrangements for rallies and gatherings marking the occasion. According to officials, the main Al-Quds rally will start from Numaish Chowrangi around 2pm and culminate on M.A. Jinnah Road after evening prayers.

