Public holiday in Sindh today; arrangements made for Al-Quds Day rallies

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:17am
KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared March 13 (today) a public holiday in the province.

Although the notification issued in this regard by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah on Thursday did not mention that the holiday was on account of Al-Quds Day, being observed across the country, such a statement was given by provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah recently.

The notification stated that all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous institutions, corporations and the local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government, except for the essential services, would remain closed on Friday.

The Karachi administration has made suitable arrangements to facilitate peaceful observance of the occasion and holding of Al-Quds Day rallies in the metropolis.

The Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen said in a statement that like other parts of the world, Al-Quds Day would be observed in Pakistan to register protest over continued Israeli occupation of Palestine. Religious scholars would express solidarity with Palestinians in their Friday sermons, the statement said, adding that rallies would be taken out in all major cities.

Meanwhile, East-Zone DIG Dr Farrukh Ali has said that a detailed security plan has been devised, similar to that of last Wednesday’s Youm-i-Ali, for the main Al-Quds rally.

South-DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the rally. He said a total of 1,340 police officers and personnel would be deployed to maintain peace in the city. They included seven SPs and 34 DSPs, he added.

The rally would start from Numaish Chowrangi at about 2pm and culminate on the main M.A. Jinnah Road after Maghrib prayers (6:45pm).

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

